Experts Address Emerald Ash Borer Questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Residents in Sioux Falls are acting quickly to get their questions answered about the Emerald Ash Borer. More than 100 people attended a forum Thursday to address the issue.

It was standing room only at the EAB forum at the Outdoor Campus.

A representative with the city led the meeting along with SDSU professor John Ball who’s an expert on the subject. Ball showed what infected Ash trees look like with thinning canopies and wood pecker holes.

Ash trees are Sioux Falls’ most popular tree, but the city hasn’t planted them in many years. Ball says the outlook for all ash trees is grim.

“When the epidemic is over you will not have any ash trees left. We are under no expectations of preventing it. We can slow it, and that’s the important part

If you live in Sioux Falls, Ball recommends you start treatments now. They are the only means of protecting or slowing the progression of the infestation.

Treatments are applied every 2 years and the cost ranges from $150-$300 depending on the size of the tree.

If you have questions officials encourage you to check the website: http://emeraldashborerinsouthdakota.sd.gov/.