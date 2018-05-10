Lyft Leads to More Ordinance Changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The introduction of Lyft to Sioux Falls has created new competition for driving companies. Not everyone thinks it’s a level playing field. Those concerns have led city council to re-evaluate some transportation laws. The council unanimously passed two proposals last night. Both brought forward by council member Greg Neitzert.

The first change will allow luxury pick up or limousine companies that require customers to schedule rides in advance, to advertise with decals on their vehicle. Originally they were not allowed to.

“The taxi company was concerned that they were pulling up to the bars at closing time with their signage on their vehicles and that people were coming out and saying hey can you give me a ride home well that’s a hail which is not allowed and that would be poaching taxi business, said Neitzert.

Companies like Arrive say with the addition of Lyft this is much needed to help them compete.

“Taking that signage away makes it tough for us to stay relevant to the community, so trying to stay competitive and have the signage is huge for us so we can still operate still get the name out there, so it’s a big win for us for sure. ,” said Sara Wallinga ,Owner of Arrive.

Lyft and cab companies were already allowed signs.

“So that will put everybody in parody everyone can have signage,” said Neitzert.

The other change allows Lyft drivers to accept cash tips.

Cabs and driver for hire were already allowed to, but Lyft drivers could only receive tips electronically through the app.

“Originally when the Ordinance was passed, we were looking at bringing Uber to town and at the time Uber didn’t allow cash tips,” said Neitzert.

Now Uber And Lyft both allow it nationwide, so there’s no reason for Sioux Falls to restrict how tips are received.

Lyft driver Jonathon Rolph said it was always awkward to tell out of town customers he couldn’t accept their cash tip.

“It’s definitely something that as drivers is going to make it less stressful for us,” said Rolph.

Neitzert says things are always changing and they’ll continue to evaluate and tweak different ordinances as concerns arise. Those changes will go into effect on June 1st.