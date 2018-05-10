NEW SD GOVERNOR POLL RESULTS

According to the latest poll conducted by Leverage Public Strategies, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley holds a slim lead over U.S. Representative Kristi Noem in the Republican Primary for South Dakota’s Governor.

The survey took place May 4-7, sampled 350 likely GOP Primary voters, and had a margin of error

of 5.2%.

The findings were as follows:

• The race is statistically tied, with Marty Jackley leading Kristi Noem by one point: 39% to 38%.

• Both candidates enjoy a high positive favorability number. Marty Jackley’s net favorability is +61 (77-16) while Kristi Noem’s is +49 (71-22).

• Kristi Noem does slightly better among “very conservative” voters (46-37%).

• Marty Jackley does slightly better among those “certain” to vote (41-36%).

• Female voters favor Marty Jackley (41-35) while male voters favor Kristi Noem

(41-37).