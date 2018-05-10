Northern Drops Heartbreaker to Concordia

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern Wolves baseball team rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 9th to take a 4-2 lead over Concordia-St. Paul Thursday afternoon at Ronken Field in the NSIC Tournament. But the Golden Bears rallied for 3 of their own in the home half for a walkoff 5-4 win. Carter Schmidt had the game-winning hit for Concordia as they advance to play Augustana Friday in the winner’s bracket. Northern then turned around and took out their frustrations on Wayne State 12-6 in an elimination game as Lucas Lorenz homered and knocked in 4 runs. Malainey and Adams each had a pair of RBI’s and Carolin homered. The Wolves will face Minot State again at 3:30 Friday.