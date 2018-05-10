Northern Drops Heartbreaker to Concordia

Northern Drops Heartbreaker to Concordia
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern Wolves baseball team rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 9th to take a 4-2 lead over Concordia-St. Paul Thursday afternoon at Ronken Field in the NSIC Tournament. But the Golden Bears rallied for 3 of their own in the home half for a walkoff 5-4 win. Carter Schmidt had the game-winning hit for Concordia as they advance to play Augustana Friday in the winner’s bracket. Northern then turned around and took out their frustrations on Wayne State 12-6 in an elimination game as Lucas Lorenz homered and knocked in 4 runs. Malainey and Adams each had a pair of RBI’s and Carolin homered. The Wolves will face Minot State again at 3:30 Friday.

Related Post

Matt Johnson’s Big Bat Bolsters SDSU
SDSU Batters Fort Wayne In Series Opener
SDSU’s Kjolsing is Summit League Player of t...
Moorhead Women Hang On Against Northern State

You Might Also Like