Officials Host Ribbon Cutting For New City Center

SIOUX FALLS — Officials are celebrating the addition of a new downtown Sioux Falls building that will house five city departments.

Mayor Mike Huether broke out the scissors for Thursday’s ribbon cutting at the brand new city center.

The three-story building will centralize some of the city’s services, including licensing, parks and rec, planning and building, and public works. Officials say the new building is an investment in the city — similar to what city hall was back in 1935.

“It has served us in such a way for 83 years,” said Huether. “and my instinct, my gut instinct, says it is going to stand strong for at least another 83 years.”

Roughly 125 employees will work in the new city center on N. Dakota Avenue. It’s scheduled to open on June 25.