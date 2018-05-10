Older Jeeps recalled; suspension problem could cause crash

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 325,000 older Jeep SUVs in North America to fix a suspension problem that could limit a driver’s control of the vehicles.

The recall covers Liberty SUVs from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Fiat Chrysler says water can get into the rear lower control arms and cause rust and possibly cracks. That could hurt a driver’s ability to control the SUVs and cause a crash.

The company says it knows of one crash but no related injuries.

Dealers will replace the rear control arms at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to begin in June.