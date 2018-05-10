Porcupine man charged in crash that killed family

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Porcupine man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a family on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 28-year-old Tyler Makes Him First is accused of being drunk while driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a car driven by Waylon Red Elk Sr. near Porcupine last Nov. 4.

Red Elk died, along with his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Jaylene Pretends Eagle, and their 1-year-old son, Waylon Red Elk Jr.

Makes Him First also is charged in tribal court with drunken driving. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him. A telephone listing for him couldn’t be found.