Single Mother Surprised with Car Through Rides to Success Program

KDLT Newsroom,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mother’s Day is fast approaching, as we remember and celebrate the women in our lives one Sioux Falls dealership surprised a mom with a new ride.

Alexandria Ackerman is a single mother of two boys. She was gifted a Chevy Impala through ‘Rides to Success’ with Sioux Falls Ford and the community outreach.

Ackerman is an active participant is St. Francis house programs which help achieve self-sufficiency. She says the vehicle is vital since it allows her to complete everyday activities.

“It’s really important so we can get all our needs met, and if I can’t get to work I can’t pay the bills, and the kids can’t go to daycare and school,” said Ackerman.

This is the program’s third giveaway, and each car is donated by customers.

