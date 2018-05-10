USD Women Shine at Summit League Track Meet

USD Women Shine at Summit League Track Meet

TULSA, Okla.–South Dakota junior Lara Boman broke the championship meet record in the hammer throw and was one of three Coyotes to take home gold on Thursday at the Summit League Championships held at ONEOK Sports Complex.

Boman launched three throws past her old hammer throw school record before sending the bomb of 213-9 on her final throw of the competition. The throw broke the Summit League Championship record by more than seven feet and ranks her 11th in the NCAA this season. Boman becomes USD’s first Summit champion in the hammer throw. The junior held the lead entering finals, but NDSU’s Maddy Nilles passed Boman on her final throw. Boman followed Nilles into the ring for her own final attempt, retaking the lead and capturing first place.

The Coyotes swept the podium in the women’s 10,000 meters, racking up 28 total points in the event. Junior Megan Billington brought home her first gold at the outdoor championships, clocking 36:26.86 for the win. It marked the fifth-straight year a Coyote took first in the event and the third time in four years that USD swept the podium. Freshman Laura Nelson finished just behind Billington for runner-up in 36:27.58, while senior Erin Wetzstein placed third with a time of 36:45.15 to capture all-Summit honors. Redshirt-junior Bethany Kozak finished in fifth place.

South Dakota took home gold in the women’s pole vault for the fifth-straight year. Sophomores Helen Falda and Makiah Hunt took the top two spots in the event after being the only athletes to clear 13-9 ¾. Falda had one fewer miss in the competition to earn her second Summit vault title. Hunt’s first-attempt make at 13-9 ¾ improved her personal best by a half-inch. Freshman Landon Kemp added a fourth-place finish and senior Maddie Aune placed sixth.

Redshirt-freshman Armand Khan tied his personal best of 195-6 in the javelin throw for a runner-up finish. Khan becomes the first male Coyote to earn all-Summit honors in the event.

Senior Brice Cowman and freshman Isaac Benz placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 10,000 meters.

Freshman Matt Slagus picked up a point in the men’s hammer throw after placing eighth.

Thursday also wrapped up the first day of the multi-events. Freshmen Kenneth McMahan and Armand Khan sit in fifth and seventh, respectively, in the decathlon. Junior Haley Bruggeman sits in fifth and freshman Holly Gerberding is seventh in the heptathlon.

The Summit League Championships continue on Friday with the decathlon at 10 a.m.