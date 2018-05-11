2 men sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Two men have been sentenced in federal court in South Dakota in unrelated methamphetamine trafficking cases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old David Gunville of Eagle Butte and 26-year-old Antonio Foster of Tucson, Arizona, both conspired with others to distribute the drug in South Dakota last year or earlier.

Gunville was recently sentenced to four years in prison and Foster to five years. Gunville also was fined $1,000, and Foster was ordered to forfeit nearly $5,400 in cash.