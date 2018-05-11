Augie Softball Eliminated at Regional after 2 losses

Game Two Friday

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Augustana’s NCAA Central Regional run came to an end on Friday night under the lights at Dawson Field in Magnolia, Ark., as Minnesota State used a three-run fifth inning to build a 5-1 lead over the Vikings that they could not overcome in an 8-4 loss to the defending national champions.

The loss ends the Vikings season with a 42-15 record, while the Mavericks advance to take on No. 2 seed Southern Arkansas in the NCAA Central Region 2 Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a 35-18 record.

The Mavericks batted first, and plated one run on three hits to take the early 1-0 lead, but it vanished quickly, as Kylie Rome smashed the equalizer over the left field fence in the Vikings half of the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Minnesota State fired right back with a run in the second to go back up 2-1, and then added three more in the top of the fifth to go up 5-1, including a Carly Esselman solo home run to right center field, and then three more sixth to go up 8-1.

The Vikings got back into the game in the sixth, getting an RBI double from Maggie Kadrlik that scored Shannon Petersen and a two-run home run from Morgan Beaner to cut the lead to 8-4, but they would get no closer

Caitlin Stone picked up the win in the circle for the Mavericks to improve to 9-3, while Ashley Mickschl took the loss to wrap up an award-winning freshman campaign with a 20-8 record.

Game One Friday

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Augustana starting pitcher Ashley Mickschl helped her own cause with a no-doubt solo homer to open the scoring in Friday’s NCAA Central Regional at Southern Arkansas, but the host Muleriders plated four unanswered runs to secure the victory and advance to the finals on Saturday with a 4-1 win.

The No. 3 seed Vikings fall to 42-14, and play either No. 6 seed Washburn or No. 7 seed Minnesota State on Friday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. Southern Arkansas moves to 54-9, and plays the winner of the 6 p.m. game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the finals.

Scoreless through two innings, Ashley Mickschl blasted a no-doubt home run over the fence in left to open the scoring. Her eighth homer of the season staked the Vikings to a 1-0 lead.

Still 1-0 Vikings in the bottom of the fifth, SAU’s Brooke Goad put the Muleriders in front with her 30th home run of the season, a three-run shot that extended her Division II single-season and career home run record, and gave the hosts a 3-1 lead.

The Muleriders added a Marina Duran solo homer in the sixth to boost the lead to 4-1, and left the rest to Brooke Ford-Nelson, who earned the win in relief after pitching three perfect innings to improve to 12-4.

Mickschl pitched well in the loss, which drops her to 20-7 on the season. She gave up four runs, two earned, on five hits, with two each in walks and strikeouts.

A win for the Vikings in Friday’s 6 p.m. game sends them to the championship game, where they would need to beat the hosts twice on Saturday.