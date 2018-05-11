DSU Men have record NSAA Track and Field Meet

MADISON, S.D. – Wet and cold conditions at Trojan Field did not slow down Dakota State (S.D.) Friday, racking up a school-record 162 points to earn a runner-up honor in the 2018 North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Conference Championships. The Trojans placed second in the conference meet for the second consecutive year.

​DSU broke the previous old team school record of 120 points set in last year’s NSAA conference meet.

Dickinson State (N.D.) rolled to their fourth consecutive team title after collecting 215 points. Valley City State (N.D.) was third with 121 points, followed by Jamestown (N.D.) fourth with 81 points. Viterbo (Wis.) was fifth with 53 points, while Waldorf (Iowa) is sixth with 32 points.

The Trojans captured four titles and five runner-up honors on the second day of the North Star conference meet, thanks to a pair of throwing titles by senior Tyler Lems.

Lems set a pair of North Star conference school record in both discus throw and shot put for DSU. He won the North Star conference discus throw title for the second straight year. He threw a distance of 48.54 meters (159 feet, 3 inches), breaking the old conference meet record of 47.38 meters set by Nathan Willer of Jamestown in 2015.

Brandon Schmit also placed third in the discus event by tossing a personal-record mark of 43.67 meters (143 feet, 3 inches) for the Trojans. His distance is the tenth-best throw in the DSU Men’s outdoor track & field school record book. Evan McCreary was 11th with a measurement of 33.00 meters (108 feet, 3 inches).

Lems ended the day by winning the shot put title by throwing a new NSAA conference meet record and personal-record mark of 15.52 meters (50 feet, 11 inches). The previous old conference meet record was held by Ty Malone of Dickinson State with a distance of 14.83 meters in 2017. It was Lems’ second North Star shot put title in four years. His 15.52 meters toss ranks him fifth-best in the school record book.

Schmit added a runner-up honor in the shot put for Dakota State. He registered a personal-best throw measurement of 14.75 meters (48 feet, 4.75 inches), tenth best shot put throw in the school record book.

The Trojans’ freshmen foursome of Walker Olivier, Timothy Ward, Kevin Jenkins and Nile Frasier edged out Dickinson State in a thrilling 4 x 100-meter relay by just .07 seconds. Dakota State clocked a time of 42.99 seconds in the race, while the Blue Hawks finished with a time of 43.06 seconds.

Ward on the 400-meter dash title for the second straight meet (won at 93rd Annual Dakota Relays last week) for DSU. He finished the race by a time of 49.95 seconds.

Ward also finished second in the 200-meter dash after clocking a time of 22.78 seconds. Olivier gained a sixth-place finish with a personal record time of 23.03, while Frasier was eighth in 23.17 seconds.

Dakota State collected a total of 18 points in the 100-meter hurdles. Olivier led the Trojans with a second-place finish with a personal-best of 15.06 seconds, followed by Jenkins with a third place in 15.71 seconds (personal-record) and Brock Bumann with a fourth-place finish in 16.13 seconds (personal-record). Connor Ford was sixth in 16.94 seconds.

Bumann registered a time of 1:00.19 to capture a third-place honor in the 400-meter hurdles for DSU. Ford added a fifth-place finish in 1:04.72.

Cameron Harming earned a pair of runner-up honors for the Trojans. He was second in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:09.29. Mattheu Cox also placed tenth in the race with a time of 5:09.79.

Later in the meet, Harming added a second-place finish in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 58.99 seconds.

Harming, Jenkins, Olivier and Frasier teamed up for a fourth-place finish in the 4 x 400-meter relay. They recorded a time of 3:32.13 in the race.

Frasier finished fifth overall in the 100-meter dash final. He clocked a personal record time of 11.32 seconds for DSU.

Braden Curnow and Maxwell Cruse placed second and third, respectively, in the 5000-meter run for Dakota State. Curnow paced a time of 16 minutes, 10.90 seconds, followed by Curse with a time of 16 minutes, 13.66 seconds. Jonathan Lein also placed 13th in 17:48.43.

Matthew Dunn ran a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 28.79 seconds to earn a fifth-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Kennan Kelly leaped a personal-record measurement of 5.46 meters (17 feet, 11 inches) to place tenth in the long jump for DSU.

Dakota State will be sending Cruse, Curnow and Lems to the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in two weeks. Cruse and Curnow will compete in the full marathon at the national meet, while Lems is scheduled in compete in both the shot put and discus throw.

The NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships take place in Gulf Shores, Ala. on May 24-26.

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State (S.D.) earned six runner-up honors on the second day of the 2018 North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Conference Championships during wet and cold conditions at Trojan Field Friday. The Trojans finished fourth as a team, tallying a total of 65 points (most points since 2016 when DSU scored 72 points).

Dickinson State (N.D.) won the team title for the second straight year, piling up 215 points in the two-day conference meet. Jamestown (N.D.), who held a 1.5 point lead after the first day, finished second with 169.5 points. Valley City State (N.D.) was third with 120 points. Viterbo (Wis.) finished fifth with 59.5 pionts, followed by Waldorf (Iowa) sixth with 51 points.​

Andrea Bryant crossed the finish line in second-place in the 3000-meter steeplechase. She finished with a time of 12 minutes, 51.02 seconds in the race for the Trojans.

Josie Wolf captured a runner-up honor in the 100-meter dash final, improving her prelims time from 12.60 second on Thursday to 12.49 seconds on Friday. Abbie Strasser earned a seventh-place finish in 12.90 seconds.

Wolf also claimed a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash. She registered a time of 26.24 seconds in the race. Strasser was eighth with a time of 27.11 seconds.

The foursome of Megan Schrempp, Josie Wolf, Samantha Walter and Strasser earned a second-place finish in the 4 x 100-meter relay. They finished with a time of 49.84 seconds in the race.

Kirsten Paetow was second in the 800-meter dash, clocking a time of 2:25.53 for DSU. Mallory Aughenbaugh added an eighth-place finish in 2:41.52, while Lyndsay Pruss was 12th in 3:09.30.

Paetow, Wolf, Strasser and Aughenbaugh teamed up for a sixth-place finish in the 4 x 400-meter relay, registering a time of 4:29.74.

Traia Hubbard threw a discus distance of 39.38 meters (129 feet, 2 inches), placing second overall in the event for Dakota State. Alison Scheetz was tenth with a measurement of 33.09 meters (108 feet, 7 inches). Alyssa Juelfs finished 14th (27.53 meters – 90 feet, 4 inches), followed by Jobi McCreary with a 16th-place finish (27.04 meters – 88 feet, 8 inches).

Jamie Tebben led the Trojans with a fourth-place finish in the shot put. She tossed a distance of 11.53 meters (37 feet, 10 inches). Hubbard placed 11th overall with a measurement of 10.00 meters (32 feet, 9.75 inches).

Ashley Robinson paced DakotaState with a seventh-place finish in the 5000-meter run. She recorded a time of 20 minutes, 5.31 seconds in the race. Christianna Green followed up with an eighth-place finish in 20:20.59.

The North Star Athletic Association conference meet officially ends the outdoor track & field season. Karen Mayfield did qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in full marathon, but she is unable to compete at the national meet due to an injury.