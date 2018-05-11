Jacks Rally after being no-hit with dramatic win

Jacks Rally after being no-hit with dramatic win

FARGO, N.D. – No. 1 North Dakota State dominated No. 2 South Dakota State in a 4-0 shutout that featured Jacquelyn Sertic recording a tournament-record 15 strikeouts and earning the first no-hitter in tournament history since 2015. The Bison advance to the program’s 10th-straight Championship appearance. South Dakota State will fight for its life in an elimination contest today at 3:30 against No. 5 Omaha.

It was a pitcher’s duel from the start. Pitcher of the Year Sertic struck out seven through the first four innings, including a stretch of five in-a-row, and three that went down looking. Madison Hope collected three K’s early for South Dakota State, and allowed only two hits through the first four.

Small ball proved successful for North Dakota State in the bottom of the second, as the Bison methodically added three runs to the board. Tabby Heinz knocked her second home run of the tournament, third of the year, in the bottom of the sixth to add another run for the green and yellow.

Sertic’s pitching proved to be the story of the semifinal. The senior recorded 15 strikeouts, which is tied-for-most in a single league Championship game. The performance was her first seven-inning, second-career, no-no. She recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 17th time in 2018 and the 35th time in her historic career.

Turning Point

In the bottom of the second, NDSU added three runs when Luciano reached on a fielder’s choice and Dani Renner and Zoe Stavrou each recorded an RBI. Sertic’s pitching would ensure that the Jacks would not tally a run and the Bison would hold the lead.

Inside The Box Score

Sertic struck out 15 Jackrabbits, which is tied-for-best in #SummitSB Championship history for a single game.

Sertic collected her second-career no-hitter. It was the first no-hitter in tournament history since 2015, when No. 3 IUPUI blanked No. 6 Fort Wayne.

Heinz smashed her second home run of the tournament, third of the year, for the Bison.

Sertic recorded double-figure strikeouts for the 17 th time this season and the 35 th time in her career.

time this season and the 35 time in her career. Stavrou, Heinz and Renner each recorded one RBI for the Bison.

The Jackrabbits left five on base.

News and Notes

North Dakota State is looking for its ninth tournament title. The Bison have won the past four in-a-row.

NDSU collected its seventh regular season title this year. The green and yellow entered the final regular season series in third, but were able to win all three against Western Illinois at home to claim the crown.

Senior Sertic earned the league’s Pitcher of the Year honor after leading the league in ERA (1.74), wins (22) and strikeouts (276). She previously held the accolade in 2016 as a sophomore.

The Bison placed five on the All-Summit League teams, with two on the first and three on the second.

NDSU and SDSU split the regular season matchup this year in Sioux Falls. Sertic earned the 9-2 win in the first. Taylor Compton pitched the victory in the second for the Jackrabbits, with Madison Hope collecting the save (11-3 in five innings). The last game in the series was canceled due to weather.

Jacquelyn Sertic collects the win and moves her record to an impressive 24-9.

Madison Hope falls to 20-7.

South Dakota State will face Omaha tonight in a winner-take-all elimination contest at 3:30 CT.

FARGO, N.D. – No. 2 South Dakota State used a huge seventh inning to defeat No. 5 Omaha in the #SummitSB semifinal Friday afternoon at Ellig Sports Complex. Jackrabbit Abbey Murphy clobbered a three-run home run to give SDSU a 4-3 lead and the eventual berth to Saturday’s Championship.

Omaha got on the board first when Crystal Pablo singled to left field and knocked in Emma Dargy. South Dakota State countered in the top of the third when a Ali Herdliska single scored Julia Andersen.

Emily Klosterman began to create separation for the Mavericks, crushing the first home run of her career in the bottom of the fourth and doubling in the sixth. Natalie Mostek was able to single up the center to bring home Klosterman and create a 3-1 Maverick lead.

The bats came alive for South Dakota State in the seventh. All-Summit League First Team selection Murphy smashed a three-run home run to put SDSU ahead, 4-3. Coming into the tournament, Murphy ranked second in the league with a .417 average, but had not recorded a home run this season.

Madison Hope earned the win for the Jacks, pitching a complete game and collecting three strikeouts. South Dakota State punched its first Championship ticket in league history.

Turning Point

Down by two, Murphy’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh gave SDSU the lead and eventual win.

Inside The Box Score

Klosterman lead the Mavericks offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double and RBI.

Mostak and Pablo also collected RBIs for the red and black.

Andersen, Dana Chavez and Paige Gerdes all doubled for the Jackrabbits.

Starting in both contests today, Hope threw the complete-game win against the Mavericks and struck out three.

SDSU left eight on base, compared to UNO’s 11.

News and Notes

South Dakota State hopes to claim its first-ever tournament title.

The Jackrabbits finished the 2018 regular season with its best league record in history (10-4). Consequently, the team secured its best seed for the tournament (No. 2).

Last year, the Jackrabbits fell in the first-round of the tournament to No. 3 Western Illinois, 12-8.

The last time the blue and yellow won a game in the championship (outside of this year) was in 2015, a 7-6 victory over No. 4 Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits placed six on the All-Summit League teams, with three on the first and three on the second.

Senior Brittney Morse became the first Jackrabbit to earn the league’s Player of the Year title after she lead the league with a .418 batting average, 58 RBI and 110 total bases.

SDSU took two-of-three in the regular season series with UNO. The Jackrabbits won the first two, 9-1 and 11-7, before falling in the finale, 6-8. In all the Jacks outscored the Mavs by a 26-16 margin.

Hope earns the win and moves to 21-7.

Laura Roecker falls to 2-8.

Up Next

South Dakota State team advances to the Championship to face No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday at 1:00 CT.