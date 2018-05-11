Judge pushes back trial of man indicted in GEAR UP scandal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A judge has pushed back a jury trial for one of three people accused in an embezzlement scheme that helped spark South Dakota’s GEAR UP scandal.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says trial for former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Director Dan Guericke that was scheduled for July 9 has been moved to Oct. 1, over Jackley’s objection. Jackley had argued that “justice requires a resolution” in the case.

A jury trial for former Assistant Business Manager Stephanie Hubers is scheduled for July 25, which will be followed by trial for former GEAR UP consultant Stacy Phelps.

Former Mid-Central Business Manager Scott Westerhuis in 2015 shot his wife and their four children, then set fire to their home and killed himself. Authorities believe the couple stole more than $1 million before their deaths.