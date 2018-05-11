Jury clears 2 state correctional officials of wrongdoing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says a federal jury has cleared two South Dakota corrections officials accused of deliberate indifference to an inmate’s medical needs and retaliation.

James Shaw is serving time at the State Penitentiary for attempted murder and aggravated assault. Last fall he sued Associate Warden Troy Ponto and Unit Manager Al Madsen, alleging cruel and unusual punishment.

Shaw alleged he spent days in disciplinary segregation after a 2015 knee surgery because he requested a handicapped-accessible cell. He said he also was investigated for allegedly stealing his medical records after announcing plans to sue.

Jackley says the jury “saw through the inmate’s spurious accusations.”