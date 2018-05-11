Northern Eliminated by Minot State

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Minot State defeated Northern State in an elimination game in the NSIC Baseball Tournament.

Minot State scored one run in the first inning to take an early lead over the Wolves. In the seventh inning Minot State added three more runs to take a 4-0 lead over NSU. Northern State scored one run in the ninth inning on a passed ball that scored Lucas Lorenz. NSU finished with one run on seven hits and did not commit an error.

The Beavers scored on an RBI single by Celestino Rodriguez that scored Wyatt Schlosser in the first inning. Minot State added three runs in the seventh inning with the big hit coming from Kyle Williamson who lined an RBI double down the left field line.

Sam Krapf started on the mound for the Wolves and took the loss going 6.2 giving up four earned runs, on seven hits, walked one, and recorded nine strikeouts. Nate Zeise pitched 0.1 innings in relief and walked one and struck out one. Holt Hunziker pitched the eighth inning and gave up two walks and two strikeouts.

For the Beavers on the mound, Reilly O’Rourke picked up the win, going five innings while giving up five hits and fanning four Northern State hitters. Tannar Galey came in to pitch three scoreless innings of work. Jeremy Sylvester and Jack Gamba combined to close out the game.