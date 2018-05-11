NSU’s Hovind has record-setting 10,000 Meter at NSIC Meet

Winona, Minn. – The Northern State University track and field team opened the NSIC Outdoor Championships on Friday afternoon with the women’s and men’s 10,000m runs. In the final NSIC race of her career, Sasha Hovind ran to a record break and Championship finish in the women’s race, while Tanner Peltier led the Wolves in the men’s race.

The Stirum native notched the first 10,000m NSIC Championship of her career with a meet record time of 34:12.43. The mark is also her second NCAA automatic qualifying time of the season, after breaking the 2015 record of 34:55.57 held by Leah Seivert of Augustana. Hovind defended the defending NSIC Champion in the event, Lexie Zeis of U-Mary by nearly a minute at 35:11.85. The time is also a school record for Hovind, besting her previous mark of 34:26.75 set earlier this season.

Madison Leapaldt followed in the race taking 11th overall with a 30 second personal record. The sophomore finished with a time of 38:40.61.

Peltier broke into the top-10 of the men’s race with a personal record of his own. The Aberdeen native bested is previous mark by nearly a minute, finishing in 32:46.19. Logan Swenson was the final Wolf in competition moving up from 25th a season ago to 13th overall in 2018. The junior crossed the finish line at 33:39.11.

The NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue on Saturday morning with field events starting at 10 a.m. and track events to follow at 1 p.m. With the prelims being cancelled on Friday, all of Saturday’s events run as finals.