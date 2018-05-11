Say Goodbye to “Classrooms” – Harrisburg To Expand Personalized Learning

HARRISBURG, S.D. – It’s a challenge parents and teachers sometimes face. Imagine your child is in the fourth grade. However, they may read at a third grade level but do fifth grade-level math. What do you do when a one-size-fits-all classroom doesn’t work for your child? An elementary school in Harrisburg thinks they’ve crafted a solution that’s remixing learning. KDLT’s Allison Royal takes us inside an education transformation that could be coming to your child’s school.

Teachers at Freedom Elementary School in Harrisburg say they’re giving their students just that: freedom. There’s a catch – they’re not actually “teachers” or “students.”

Here’s a quick vocabulary lesson. Classrooms are called “studios.” Teachers are now “facilitators.” 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders are a thing of the past. They’re now called littles, middles, molders, and olders, respectively. Adminstrators call it “Epic” and it’s keeping students sharp.

“We may have a fourth grader that’s not quite reading at a fifth grade level, so they may read at a third grade level but work on fourth grade skills,” said facilitator Shaina Magers.

“Learners” work in smaller groups of four or five other kids at the same reading or math level as them. With personalized learning, facilitators say kids are thinking outside the box.

“‘Hey, Mrs. Wagers. I need this coaching session I’m not understanding.’ So they can articulate everything that they need,” said Magers.

Administrators say they can’t release defintivie data at this time, but overall, Smarter Balanced test scores are improving. Behavioral problems have decreased.

“I love it,” said Savannah, an older.

Adminstrators are trying an “invisible structure” where students think they can make their own schedules, but there are guidelines in place.

“The teacher’s not standing up like ‘okay, do these worksheets, this is due by the end of the day,’” said Savannah. “We actually have a choice. We’re in math, but we’re actually talking about social studies.”

However, the program is still new.

“It only makes sense,” said Magers. “Why wouldn’t you want your child – I’m a mom too – why wouldn’t I want my child working at their level? Because why give them material that’s too challenging when they’re just going to get frustrated or shut down.”

There’s still one traditional classroom for each grade level at Freedom Elementary. However, next year, every student in what we know as grades 2 through 5 will be in the personalized learning program.