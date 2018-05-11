Spring Parade of Homes Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking to rebuild, remodel, buy, or upgrade this will be a great weekend to get some inspiration.

The 2018 Spring Parade of Homes tour kicks off today, continues throughout this weekend, and picks up again next weekend. With over 80 homes available to view throughout the Sioux Empire, there’s something for everyone.

KDLT’s Simon Floss met up with Parade of Homes Vice Chair Erik Christensen and Home Builder Ryan Brouwer to find out more.

