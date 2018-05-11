St. Francis Raising Money to Build New Facility in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls homeless shelter is trying to expand its housing capacity to keep up with a growing need.

On Friday, the St. Francis House announced plans to build a new facility at its current location on East Austin Street. That means moving or tearing down the five building they have now for 80 people.

The new two-story building will provide beds for 120 people all under one roof. Shelter officials say it’s important to provide a safe place for people to stay while they work to get out of homelessness.

“It’s an investment in our community right because these people get clean and sober, they hold jobs, they pay back debt, they become happy and healthy and contribute to Sioux Falls,” said Pam Hilber with the St. Francis House.

Construction is estimated to cost $5.5 million. Nearly $1.5 million has already been raised. Organizers hope to break ground next spring.