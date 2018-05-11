Suspect in shooting of reservation school custodian arrested

WAUBAY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have a suspect in custody in the late-night shooting of a school custodian on the Lake Traverse Reservation.

A 19-year-old custodial worker was checking the perimeter of the Enemy Swim Day School near Waubay in northeastern South Dakota on May 3 when he was struck in the chest by a bullet just before 10 p.m.

Day County Sheriff Barry Hillestad reports that a suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday evening in Waubay. The person wasn’t immediately identified.

Authorities believe the incident to be isolated and say there is no danger to school staff or students.

