Vice President, Public Policy

Sanford Health

Develops policies, strategies, processes and plans for communicating to diverse groups in a clear and professional manner. Influences high-impact, high-risk and highly complex situations. Influences public opinion toward the business and the industry through public appearances and media relations. Negotiates complex matters involving multiple parties. Prepares for business decisions with thorough briefings and consultations. Helps navigate the organization in a dynamic competitive landscape. Comments on recent developments in industry’s regulatory environment.

Responsible for creating and advancing federal and state policy, and developing and implementing new strategies that support the growing advocacy portfolio that aligns with the overall mission, vision and values of Sanford Health. Develops Sanford Healths organizational strategy for policy, advocacy and policy-related programming in close collaboration with executive leadership. Leads the process to develop and maintain a formal posture for federal and state public policy plan. Collaborates with leadership and program staff to determine organizational advocacy and policy priorities. Serves as an internal thought leader on legislative matters and strategic decisions making. Leads the development of annual work planning, design, implementation, and reporting related to policy and advocacy activities. Develops working relationship with key leaders and policy makers, including but not limited to those in Congress, the Administration, trade associations, think tanks and related coalitions. Prepares policy analyses, recommendations, policy briefs, and assessments. Prepares and supervise the dissemination of policy briefs and policy communication materials to audiences at the national and state levels. Represent Sanford Health in Washington, DC as a strong voice for healthcare. Oversees an integrated public policy program that monitors and responds to current and emerging trends in US legislative and regulatory actions that affect healthcare policies. Oversees state legislative activities, communications with grassroots constituency and contribute legislative information to website and other communication vehicles, such as national newsletters and annual reports. Informs and supports decision makers within Sanford on legislative issues and interprets how changes in U.S. policy will affect Sanford. Supports outreach events to highlight initiatives, which may include public speaking. Interacts with Congress and federal agencies such as FDA, NIH, (etc.) to advance and promote healthcare policies. Complements the efforts of the Leadership team to establish robust communication among other organizations to ensure an informed and coordinated response to policies, and an increased engagement in advocacy.

Job Requirements

Masters degree public health, public administration, public policy or related field required. At least eight years of experience working in advocacy and public policy. Experience working with the FDA, NIH, Congress (and other relevant agencies/departments).

Contact Information

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/vice-president-public-policy-corporate/956D95D9A93C43ABA7BBDB32CBF3C332/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE