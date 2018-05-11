Winter wheat production in the Dakotas forecast to jump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Winter wheat production in the Dakotas is expected to be up dramatically this year from 2017.

The crop that’s planted in the fall and harvested the next summer is subject to big swings, especially in North Dakota.

The Agriculture Department’s latest forecast is for an increase in South Dakota of 97 percent, to 40.9 million bushels, and an increase in North Dakota of 138 percent, to 3.1 million bushels.

Acres for harvest and average yield are forecast to be up in both states.