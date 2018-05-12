Bison Dash Jackrabbits’ Summit Softball Championship Dream

SDSU Loses In First Tournament Title Game Appearance 6-1

FARGO, N.D. – No. 2 seed South Dakota State’s historic run at the 2018 Summit League Softball Championship came to an end Saturday, as the Jackrabbits fell to top-seeded North Dakota State in the title game, 6-1.

SDSU (34-16) scored first, but a six-run third for the Bison (33-17) proved too much for the Jacks to overcome.

Abbey Murphy was 2-for-3 on the day with her second home run the season, while Julia Andersen had the other Jackrabbit hit. Brittney Morse and Yanney Ponce drew walks.

Madison Hope (21-8) started and threw into third, exiting after allowing six runs on seven hits with a strikeout. Taylor Compton replaced her with two outs in the inning and threw the final 4.1 frames in scoreless fashion, working around two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Murphy put the Jacks ahead early with her second home run of the weekend, launching a 1-0 pitch in the first over the left-field fence.

NDSU responded in the third, however, and took a 6-1 lead with a pair of three-run home runs.

South Dakota State aimed to strike back after loading the bases in the bottom of the third, but the rally was cut short as the Bison kept the Jacks off the board with three straight strikeouts and hung on the rest of the way.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 3-7 all-time in The Summit League Championship and went 2-2 at this year’s tournament while making its first-ever appearance in the title game.

Abbey Murphy, Julia Andersen, Ali Herdliska and Madison Hope were named to the Summit League’s All-Tournament Team.

34 wins is the most by a Jackrabbit team at the Division I level, and the second-highest total in history behind the 1996 mark of 43 victories.

SDSU has set new records for single-season runs (331), doubles (87), runs batted in (302) and total bases (699) while posting the second-most hits (449) and walks (169) in team history.

Abbey Murphy broke the school’s single-season record for runs scored (49) with her solo home run in the first. Julia Andersen is second on the list with 48 this year.

Up Next

South Dakota State has applied for the 2018 National Invitational Softball Championship, which announces its field Sunday evening after the NCAA selection show. Stay tuned to GoJacks.com and follow the Jacks on Twitter (@GoJacksSB) for updates.

