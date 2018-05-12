Dallas Goedert’s NFL Career Begins At Eagles Mini-Camp

Britton Native Begins Rookie Mini-Camp Practices

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit and Britton native Dallas Goedert’s NFL career officially began this weekend in Philadelphia. The rookie began his first mini-camp with the team yesterday wearing his new number 88.

You’d think the Britton native would be gobsmacked moving on up to the NFL. For the most part, that’s not the case as Dallas says he feels comfortable, though he certainly sees how much higher the level of competition is.

Goedert will make his NFL debut live on KDLT when his Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on September 6th.