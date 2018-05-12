How Long Until Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Shows Up In Neighboring Communities?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Agriculture announced that for the first time ever, a devastating insect has been found in South Dakota.

Scientists confirmed an infestation of the Emerald Asher Borer in northern Sioux Falls.

As of this weekend, about 250 trees have been affected.

The insect is considered an invasive species; however the Emerald Ash Borer is slow to spread so communities outside of the 15 miles zone around Sioux Falls have 5 to 10 years before they see it.

“So if someone is living in Watertown or Yankton or Pierre we are not recommending that they start treatments of their trees because they are outside that 15 mile zone, but they should be aware that we have now identified it in the state,” said Professor John Ball, Forestry Specialist at South Dakota State University.

The treatment for the emerald ash borer involves a special injection into ash trees.

The state Ag Department has implemented an emergency pest quarantine aimed at preventing the spread.

It basically asks people not to transport any ash wood out of Minnehaha County along with portions of Lincoln and Turner Counties.