Postal Carriers Help “Stamp Out Hunger,” Collect Food During Mail Routes

Postal carries nationwide weren’t just dropping off mail Saturday, May 12. During their route they were also making pickups, collecting food donations left at mailboxes.

This is all for the National Association Of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. It’s been held for 26 years and is known as one of the biggest food drives in the nation.

All the food is donated to Feeding South Dakota to help stock the Sioux Falls Food Pantry shelves. Last year over 74,000 pounds of food was collected just in Sioux Falls and a total of 75 million pounds across the nation. This year they hope to surpass that.

“I love knowing that the work that I do is going to impact families immediately and it’s going to change peoples lives. What’s better than that?,” said Eric Wicks with the National Association of Letter Carriers.

At the end of the day they counted a preliminary total of 69,000 pounds of food, but it’s not too late to get involved. Monday postal carriers will be doing last minute donation pick-ups during their mail route.