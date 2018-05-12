SFPD Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team Called to Scene of Car vs Pedestrian Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Just after midnight on May 12th, Sioux Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of W. 12th Street and S. Valley View Road for a car vs pedestrian accident. Upon arrival they found an adult male lying unconscious in the roadway.

He was being tended to by several witnesses and the driver of the car who had struck him.

The male victim was transported to Sanford Hospital for medical treatment.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to conduct the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was possibly intoxicated and crossing W. 12th Street, in the middle of the block, just east of S. Valley View Rd. As he crossed the road he stepped into the path of a vehicle that was headed east on W. 12 St.

The victim was admitted to the hospital and later his injuries were classified as non-life threatening by medical personnel.

No arrests were made and no citations were issued. There will be more updates available at the regularly scheduled police media brief on Monday May 14th, 2018.