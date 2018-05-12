Storm Avert Danger

Sioux Falls Defeats Nebraska 40-36

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm held off a spirited Nebraska Danger comeback on Saturday night at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls, improving to 7-3 with a 40-36 victory over the visiting Danger.

Lorenzo Brown went 15-21 through the air with 156 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also leading the team with 50 yards rushing. Newcomer Damien Ford hauled in two of Brown’s touchdown passes.

The Storm visit Cedar Rapids next Friday at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!