Strong Field Day For USF & Augustana To Conclude NSIC Championship

Mankato Men, Mary Women Win Titles

WINONA, MN — The final day of the NSIC Track & Field Championships was a strong one in the field for Augustana and Sioux Falls.

Augie’s Jake Huber took the shot put with a toss of 52 feet, ten & 3/4 inches while Sioux Falls Kimberly Peterson cleared a meet record 13 feet, nine and 3/4 inches to win the pole vault championship. Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy the NSIC!

Full event recaps are below.

MEN

WINONA, Minn. – Minnesota State won its seventh straight NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships behind an impressive performance at Paul Giel Field in Winona, Minnesota. The Mavericks, which have won nine of the last ten titles, scored 191 points to finish 88.5 points ahead of second place UMary. In all, four new records were set by men’s teams at this year’s championship.

Cold temperatures and rain forced the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championship run the 10,000m runs on Friday with all of Friday’s prelims being cancelled and all of Saturday’s events run as finals.

The University of Mary’s Luxon Glor was named the NSIC High Point Performer for the Championship. Glor won the 100m dash with a time of 10:59, was third in the 200m dash with time of 21.89, was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 7.27m (23-10.25), finished seventh in the triple jump at 13.87m (45-6.25) and was part of the 4X100 meter relay time that finished second. Four records fell at the 2018 championships as Sydne Davis of Minnesota State ran 51.91 in the 400m-hurdles to break the 2017 record of 53.58 held by Augustana’s Josh Barrows. Sioux Falls’ Steven Brown ran 14:36.96 in the 5000m to eclipse the 2015 mark of 14:43.42 ran by MSU Moorhead’s Cody Christ. Brian Huber of MSU Moorhead crushed the long jump record as he soared 7.91m (25-11.5) to shatter the old mark from 2016 of 7.56 leaped by St. Cloud State’s Keyshawn Davis. Also, on day one, the University of Mary’s Derek Myers set the NSIC record in the 10,000 meter run with an NCAA provisional time of 32:20.75. He broke the 2016 record of 30:24.05 held by MSU Moorhead’s Cody Christ. The top three finishers in each event and the top two relay teams are named to the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference team. NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Athletes and Coach of the Year will be announced next week at NorthernSun.org. The 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held May 24-26 at the Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be hosted by Johnson C. Smith University. The entire field for the NCAA Championships will be announced on Tuesday, May 15 on NCAA.com.

Men – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored – 1) Minnesota State 191 2) U-Mary 102.503) Augustana 98 4) Wayne St 92 5) Sioux Falls 66.50 6) Northern State 66 7) Minnesota-Duluth 65 8) MSU-Moorhead 61.509) Concordia-St. Paul 58.50 10) Southwest Minnesota State 13 11) Minot State 5

Women

WINONA, Minn. – The University of Mary returned to the top of the NSIC as it won the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championship behind an impressive performance at Paul Giel Field in Winona, Minnesota. The Marauders amassed 157 points to win by 47 points over second place Minnesota State. This marks the Marauders eighth NSIC Outdoor Women’s title and their first since 2015.

Cold temperatures and rain forced the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championship run the 10,000m runs on Friday with all of Friday’s prelims being cancelled and all of Saturday’s events run as finals.

Four records were broken over the last two days of the NSIC Championships.

Wayne State’s Michaela Dendginer was name the NSIC High Point Performer after scoring 30 points in winning three events for the second year in a row. The five-time NSIC Field Athlete of the Week, Dendginer set a new NSIC record in the shot put with a heave of 16.52-meters (54-3.75) to surpass the 2015 mark of 16.05 set by Wayne State’s Sara Wells. In the hammer throw she threw 61.96-meters (203-3) and had a discus toss of 50.75-meters (166-6) to win both events.

Other records that fell were the 5000-meter run as Alexis Zeis of UMary ran a time of 16:34.35 to break the 2015 record of 16:47.56 ran by Augustana’s Leah Seivert.

Sioux Falls’ Kimberly Peterson set a record in the pole vault as she cleared 4.20-meters (13-9.25) to surpass the 2016 mark of 4.08 held by USF’s Courtney Crandall. The championship started out with Northern State’s Sasha Hovind crushing the record in the 10,000 meter run. Hovind ran an NCAA automatic qualifying time of 34:12.43 to break the 2015 record of 34:55.57 held by Augustana’s Leah Seivert. Defending 10K champion Lexie Zeis of the University of Mary finished second with a time of 35:11.85. The top three finishers in each event and the top two relay teams are named to the NSIC Outdoor Track & Field All-Conference team. NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Athletes and Coach of the Year will be announced next week at NorthernSun.org. The 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held May 24-26 at the Irwin Belk Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be hosted by Johnson C. Smith University. The entire field for the NCAA Championships will be announced on Tuesday, May 15 on NCAA.com.