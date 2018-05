Thunder Pick Up First Win Of 2018 Over LC Aris

Sioux Falls Improves To 1-0-1 With 6-1 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Thunder rolled to their first victory of the 2018 season on Saturday night at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, defeating visiting LC Aris FC out of Wisconsin 6-1. The Thunder improve to 1-0-1 on the season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!