39-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Deer Near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. – A 39-year-old man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a deer northeast of Sturgis.

The name of the deceased male is not being released by state officials pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A Harley Davidson FLHTCI motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when a deer entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle when it overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.