Augustana Baseball Heads To Regional In Arkansas Ready To Do Damage

Vikings To Face Pittsburg State Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana baseball team has earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Central Regional and will play No. 4 seed Pittsburg State (33-18) in Magnolia, Ark. on Thursday, May 17 at a time to be determined later. This is the Vikings third appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2014.

Augustana clinched an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament by capturing the NSIC tournament championship in Sioux Falls on May 12. The Vikings finished the season with a record of 44-8 (26-8 NSIC).

The Vikings and the Gorillas will travel to Magnolia, Ark. as No. 1 seed Southern Arkansas (36-17) will host the Central Regional. The remaining seeds are as followed No. 2 Central Missouri (36-15), No. 3 Central Oklahoma (35-19), No. 4 Pittsburg State, No. 5 Augustana, No. 6 St. Cloud State (29-15), No. 7 Oklahoma Baptist (31-17) and No. 8 Emporia State (32-21). The Central Regional is a double elimination tournament and will run from May 17-20.

The Vikings 44 wins is a school record and their NSIC tournament championship is their second in school history. Head coach Tim Huber has led the Vikings to all three NCAA tournament appearances in school history (2011 and 2014).

The Central Region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Great American Conference. Augustana (NSIC), Central Missouri (MIAA) and Southern Arkansas (GAC) earned the automatic bids by winning their respective conference tournaments.

The winner of the Central Regional will advance to Cary, N.C. for the Division II World Series on May 26-June 2. The DII World Series is made up of the eight regional winners.

