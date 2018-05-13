Goedert Adjusting Well To Philadelphia Eagles System

SDSU Alum Wraps Up First Mini-Camp

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Britton native Dallas Goedert got his first work in with the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend.

And while there’s plenty to learn, Dallas certainly sounds up to the task.

Though it may take South Dakota State fans time to get used to him wearing the number 88, Goedert seems to be acclimating pretty well to his new surroundings in Philly. The Eagles’ second round draft pick wrapped up his first mini-camp with the team yesterday and still carries the same attitude he had during his time in Brookings and Britton.

Dallas will report to Eagles training camp in late July and make his NFL debut on September 6th against Atlanta in a game you can see live on KDLT.