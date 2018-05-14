2 motorcyclists killed in separate South Dakota crashes

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Two motorcyclists have died in separate crashes in South Dakota.

Authorities say a biker was killed Sunday about 8 p.m. in a collision with a pickup truck in Rapid City. There were no other injuries.

Earlier Sunday, a 39-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer in Meade County.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 3 p.m. on state Highway 79, 8 miles northeast of Sturgis.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.