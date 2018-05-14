Former Cobbler Runner and Olympic Hopeful

Tony Smoragiewicz has always been a swiss army knife of sorts when it comes to sports.

Tony says:”I actually started out as a swimmer. I was on the Rapid City Racers swim team when I was 8 years old. But then I found my passion for running…”

At the age of 12, Tony found a way to combine his passions into one-triathlon, an olympic event that combines running, biking and swimming.

Tony says:”I was going to do it as a relay with my dad and family friend, but the family friend bailed at the last minute and so my dad said hey, why don’t you do the whole thing. I really enjoyed it and I was hooked from there…”

In high school at Rapid City Central he’d become a state champion in track and cross country that went on to run at the University of Michigan.

Tony says:”I really like to push myself and I like to set a goal and be able to achieve it. Running is one of those sports where it’s easy to do that because everything is measured. You can say hey, I want to run this time or I want to run this speed…”

Now he’s training full time for the triathlon in Arizona and at the Sanford Power complex with an eye to the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, where he hopes to be one of three selected for the United States team.

Tony says:”I really had strong performances before I went to the University of Michigan when I focused on triathlon and running. Athletes come off the bike in a big group and a lot of it comes down to who has the fastest run. I think since I worked on my run for four years at the University of Michigan, that I have a really good shot at making the team…”

And if there’s one thing Tony’s good at, it’s pushing himself to new heights.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.