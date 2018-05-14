Law Enforcement Kicks off Annual Torch Run Benefiting Special Olympics SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls officers are teaching kids a valuable lesson as they kick off a yearly fundraiser.

A group of officers stopped at Garfield Elementary on Monday to show the importance of getting involved and making a difference. They began their “torch run” across South Dakota. It’s a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Groups of law enforcement and special olympics athletes will bring the “Flame of Hope” to 30 cities across the state, before opening ceremonies for the 2018 summer games begin Thursday in Spearfish.

“As law enforcement officers we help out those in need and we’re always there to help others and there’s no better way to do that than through special olympics. It’s just a fantastic organization,” said Assistant Director John Cole.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics South Dakota, and the 30th year that the torch run has been held across the state.