Memorial Services Scheduled for Fallen Law Enforcement

Memorial services are scheduled this week for South Dakotans who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Attorney General is asking everyone to take a moment to reflect on the contributions that police officers make to our communities every day.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, the South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The day will begin with the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Capitol Lake Monument at 9:30 a.m., followed by motorcade from the George S. Mickelson Building to memorial service at Church of Christ located at 323 North Madison Avenue, Pierre, S.D.

The public and media are welcome to attend.