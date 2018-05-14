Mooney Headed to Texas Tech

Mooney Headed to Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s basketball team is getting some help at just the right time.

In March, coach Chris Beard led the program to its first ever Elite Eight, where they lost to the eventual national champion Villanova Wildcats, 71-59.

After the season, leading scorer Keenan Evans graduated and star freshman Zhaire Smith declared for the NBA Draft. Smith is expected to be selected in the first round, while Evans could sneak into the second round.

On Monday, South Dakota’s Matt Matt Mooney announced he would be transferring to Texas Tech. “I will be playing my final season at Texas Tech University!”

Mooney averaged 18.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season on a 7-loss team South Dakota team that made the CBI tournament. He was also a a first-team all-conference player in the Summit League.

He reportedly chose Texas Tech over Creighton and Northwestern.