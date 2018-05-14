MVP Performance for Shanice Cannigan

TULSA, Okla.–For the first time since joining the Summit League, the South Dakota women’s track and field team is bringing home a Summit League Championship title after three days of competition at the ONEOK Sports Complex.

South Dakota head coach Lucky Huber garnered Summit League Coach of the Year honors as his Coyotes totaled 263 points to tie North Dakota State for the team title. The Coyotes finished third in the men’s team race with 201.5 points.

Senior Shanice Cannigan and junior Joe Reagan each earned the Most Outstanding Performer awards as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

Cannigan swept the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles for the first time in her career, tallying 27.5 points across five events as the top point-scorer at the meet. Cannigan broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.43 seconds. She clocked 1:01.65 to win the 400 hurdles. Cannigan also took fourth in the high jump on Friday, eighth in the long jump and anchored the Coyotes’ 4×400-meter relay.