OG beats Washington in baseball 8-7

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights rallied at Ronken Field Monday night to beat Washington 8-7 in high school baseball. Peyton Garbers had 3 hits and 3 RBI’s and Mason Crow also knocked in 3 runs for the Knights. Alex Bertam had 3 RBI’s and a great slide at home as the Warriors built a 7-4 lead. But O’Gorman rallied and scored the game-winner in the top of the 7th inning.