Pet of the Week: (You’ve Got to Meet) Benny!

Benny is a lovable black male cat from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society who has been in the shelter since January. He is “super sweet and super lovable” according to the staff at SFAHS. You’ve got to meet this guy. And there are many of his friends right now alongside him that are looking for a good home. Click on the video above to learn more or here for a link to the Humane Society’s website.