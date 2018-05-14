Police: Suspect Who Fled Traffic Stop Arrested on Drug Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested a Tea man on multiple drug charges and traffic violations after they say he fled an attempted traffic stop and later crashed into a building.

Police say at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no tail lights near 5th Street and Sherman Avenue. The vehicle slowed down slightly before taking off at a high rate of speed. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later police received a call of a vehicle matching the same description that crashed into a building in the 700 block of East 6th Street. A witness told police the driver had fled the area.

Police say they found the suspect hiding in a shed near the 500 block of North Nesmith Avenue after a K9 unit responded to the incident.

Police say they found a small amount of meth in the vehicle.

Police arrested 50-year-old Leroy Kyles on multiple drug charges and traffic violations.