Rollover crash north of Yankton kills woman, injures man

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A weekend rollover crash north of Yankton killed one person and injured another.

The Highway Patrol says a sport utility vehicle crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 81 shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, made minor contact with another vehicle and swerved out of control, eventually rolling in the ditch.

A 21-year-old female passenger in the SUV was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old male driver suffered injuries the patrol says are serious but not life-threatening. He was taken to a Yankton hospital.

Neither person was immediately identified.