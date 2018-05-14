Sioux Empire Veterans Get Unique Deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — More than 80 veterans from the Sioux Empire are shipping out for a unique deployment Tuesday.

They’re heading to Washington, D.C. to honor those who defended our country. It’s a special trip made even more so by the bond they share in our nation’s history. Each of these men share chapters of the same story.

They’re all veterans who served in World War II, Korea or Vietnam. Now they’re embarking on another tour- an honor flight.

“Our goal and the big push that we do is we want to get everybody out there as quickly as we can so that they can get that honor of seeing their memorial,” says Aaron Van Beek Midwest Honor Flight President.

82 veterans are taking flight- each of them bringing a travel partner, many of them family members. One of those veterans is Mitchell native Clayton McLaughlin. He says the camaraderie adds something special to the flight.

“Everybody is happy and shake hands with you, and want to know where you was at. It’s wonderful,” says Clayton McLaughlin.

The 85-year-old is a veteran of the Korean War. He says he doesn’t talk much about the war because of the memories it brings, but he’s excited to see the memorial.

“They say they put you on a bus and drive a whole city and you walk a lot. I’m ready for it,” says Clayton McLaughlin.

Clayton and his daughter Connie will be taking on the trip together.

“He’s been asking me about it…Do we go tomorrow, do we go tomorrow, do we go tomorrow for like three months now,” says Connie McLaughlin.

While the wars happened decades ago many believe their respects are long overdue.

“It’s just kind of neat that they can see they are honored, and I don’t think they were back then and that people really appreciate them now,” says Connie McLaughlin.

“A lot of them didn’t have a choice. Uncle Sam called them up and said you’re going, and I think it’s important for the future generations to also remember that too,” says Connie McLaughlin.

The trip only lasts for the day. Organizers are encouraging everyone to attend a welcome home ceremony Tuesday night. It begins at 8:30 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.