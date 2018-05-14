South Dakota sports betting would require constitutional change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says South Dakota’s constitution would have to be changed for sports betting to come to the state.

Jackley’s statement Monday came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal law that bans gambling on sports in most states. In South Dakota, Jackley says a constitutional amendment and further legislation regulating sports betting would be needed for it to occur.

KELO-AM reports the Deadwood Gaming Association will weigh trying to put a sports betting constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2020. The state Legislature can decide to place a constitutional change before voters or amendment supporters could collect thousands of signatures to put it on the ballot.

South Dakota voters in 2014 approved an amendment authorizing lawmakers to allow keno, craps and roulette in Deadwood.