1st appeals court to weigh Trump’s decision to end DACA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday will be the first federal appeals court to hear arguments about President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA has protected some 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

A federal judge in San Francisco in January blocked the Trump administration’s decision and reinstated the program. The administration wants the 9th Circuit to throw out that ruling.