Augie Baseball Confident Heading to Central Region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 5th seeded Augustana baseball team (44-8) will open Central Region action against 4th seeded Pittsburg State (33-19) at Walker Stadium at Goodheart Field in Magnolia, Ark. on Thursday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

The Vikings earned a spot in the Central Regional after winning the NSIC Tournament on May 12 and were selected at the No. 5 seed during the NCAA selection show on May 13. Pittsburg State earned an at-large bid into the regional after falling in the semifinals of the MIAA tournament and finishing in fourth in the MIAA during the regular season.

Augustana is making its third NCAA tournament appearance (2014 & 2011) in school history and hold a record of 1-4 all-time in the tournament. Head coach Tim Huber has taken the Vikings to all three trips.

The winner of the Vikings and Gorillas will play at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 18 and the loser plays at 10 a.m. The teams will match up against No. 1 Southern Arkansas (36-17) or No. 8 Emporia State (32-21) in the next round.

Central Regional

The Vikings and Gorillas open up the Central Regional at 10 a.m. and are followed by No. 1 seed Southern Arkansas hosting No. 8 Emporia State at 1:30 p.m., No. 2 Central Missouri (37-15) against No. 7 Oklahoma Baptist (31-17) at 5 p.m. and No. 3 Central Oklahoma (35-19) facing No. 6 St. Cloud State (29-15) at 8:30 p.m.

The Central Regional will run May 17-21. The winner of the Central Regional will advance to Cary, N.C., for the Division II World Series May 26-June 2.