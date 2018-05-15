First lady to remain hospitalized 2-3 days

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, will be released from the hospital in a few days after receiving treatment for a kidney condition the White House says is noncancerous.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”

The 48-year-old first lady had an “embolization” procedure Monday at a military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was “successful” and that there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman had said the first lady was likely to remain hospitalized for “the duration of the week.”

The White House has cited the first lady’s privacy for not offering any additional details on her condition.