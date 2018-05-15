Harrisburg SRO Surprised with School Resource Officer of the Year Award

HARRISBURG, S.D. This week is National Police Week, a week set aside each year to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement.

However a school resource officer in Harrisburg is getting a little extra recognition.

School Resource Officer Travis Johns was told there would be an assembly in the Harrisburg High School gym Tuesday afternoon.

He showed up only to find out he was the guest of honor.

Officer Johns was presented with an award for being selected as the 2018 South Dakota Association of School Resource Officers “Officer of the Year.”

“It’s humbling to think that I’m the officer of the year, it’s huge,” he said. “I enjoy what I do. I couldn’t do anything different. I enjoy coming here and helping the kids and just creating that relationship. If they need something outside of school, they know they can reach out to me.”

Officer Johns is only the ninth SRO to receive the award; it was created in 2009 to recognize the accomplishments of school-based officers in South Dakota.